‘World Immunisation Week’ marked

Islamabad:Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) District Health Office (DHO), Islamabad celebrated ‘World Immunisation Week’ from April 24 to 30, with the main objective of promoting the importance of vaccination and creates awareness among the people.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Islamabad, Federal Directorate of Immunisation (DG) and UNICEF Head and a large number of general public were also participated in this pompous programme which was ended here on Monday.

The local administration, Federal Directorate of Immunisation (DG), UNICEF Head and general public strongly recognised the unprecedented services of ‘Vaccine Heroes’ they provided services in dengue, polio and Covid cases. The District Health Office, Islamabad has also organized ‘Run and Ride’ event in which Marathon and Cycling were the most important. A large number of general public participated in Marathon and Cycling which was started from Bolan Gate, F-9 Park and culminated in the starting point.

This year’s theme, ‘The Big Catch-Up’ was an opportunity to raise awareness of the urgent and critical need to find and vaccinate children who missed vaccines that help to protect them from illness, disability, and death.

In addition, this week is to emphasise more and more activities on immunisation at all levels so that people can be vaccinated simultaneously and at all levels and to improve health and welfare services for everyone, said District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Muhammad Zaem Zia in his speech.

He said the last week of April is celebrated as World Immunization Week every year in which a vaccination campaign is conducted in the entire area, to create awareness among people about the importance and efficacy of vaccination to prevent 12 dangerous diseases.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Islamabad urged parents to vaccinate their children up to two years of age against deadly diseases and protect them against 12 dangerous diseases including tuberculosis, polio, diphtheria, cough, tetanus, meningitis. hepatitis B, diarrhea, pneumonia, typhoid, measles and rubella. He strongly appreciated the positive role of District Health Department to create an awareness among public about immunisation. I am hoping to continue such kinds of healthy activities all around in future, he said.

Directorate of Immunisation (DG) and UNICEF Head were also spoke on the occasion and strongly appreciated the role of District Health Department. They said that immunisation issues can be resolved with proper immunisation campaigns throughout the country. They said that District Health Department was performing an exceptional job in spreading the awareness word and eventually creating a strong advocacy for developing the healthcare as much as possible.

On this occasion, Dr. Mohammad Zaem Zia also thanked the supportive organisations that stand side by side with the health department and cooperate fully in making every campaign successful.