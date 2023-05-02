Ministry of Housing, CDA directed to resolve govt flats’ bills issue

Islamabad: The President’s Secretariat has directed the Ministry of Housing and Works and chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA) to jointly resolve issue of payment of electricity bills pertaining supply of water to government employees’ residential flats of Sector I-9/4 and other sectors.

The orders by the President’s Secretariat following orders of the Wafaqi Mohtasib after stoppage of payment of electricity bills of motor pumps by the Pak PWD after June, 2022. The President’s Secretariat has directed the Federal Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works and the CDA chairman to convene a meeting in which two representatives of the complainants must be included and resolve the issue without any further delay.

In orders passed on April 14, 2023, the Secretary Housing and Works and the CDA chairman have been directed to submit compliance report to the Wafaqi Mohtasib within 30 days. As such the compliance report must be sent to the Wafaqi Mohtasib by May 14.

Chaudhry Amjad Ali as representative of welfare body of residents of Government flats filed a complaint before the Wafaqi Mohtasib. The Wafaqi Mohtasib referred the case to Secretary Housing and Works and the CDA chairman to convene a meeting and resolve the issue under relevant policy’s regulations.

Not satisfied with Umar Daraz, another government employees resident in sector G-8/2 flats approached the President House. The complainants have contended that they are low paid employees, majority of them fall in BPS-02 to BPS-09 that the electricity meters for water motors were installed by the Agency (Pak PWD) and bills were paid by it from beginning and that the Government is deducting 5% maintenance charges from their salaries. However, the agency stopped payment of bills after June, 2022.

The President’s Secretariat observed that the Wafaqi Mohtasib issued order on October 22, 2022 but the Agency had not produced anything so as to what order had been passed by it in compliance with recommendations of the Mohtasib.