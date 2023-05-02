Health minister pays tribute to labourers

LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram paid tributes to the labourers by saying that the services of labourers in our society cannot be forgotten under any circumstances.

He was speaking at the event organised on the occasion of International Labour Day at a hotel on Monday. Auqaf Secretary Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari, Badshahi Masjid Khatib Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad and representatives of labour unions participated in the ceremony. The minister appreciated the efforts of the organisers for holding the Labour Day event. He said that caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi had created facilities for labourers across the province. On this day, we have to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation. We condemn the campaign against Pakistan's institutions on social media.