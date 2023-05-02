Ministers inspect Veterinary Research Institute

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries, Trade & Energy, SM Tanveer, and Provincial Excise Minister Bilal Afzal inspected various sections of the Veterinary Research Institute here on Monday and planted saplings.

They attended a briefing where they were informed about the departmental activities aimed at supporting the livestock sector in the province. The ministers were also briefed about a roadmap for vaccination, disease control, animal nutrition, and breed improvement. Both ministers appreciated the department's performance and acknowledged that the 1192 virtual governance and disease reporting & surveillance systems serve as practical evidence of the department's innovation and management skills. During their visit, they emphasised the importance of positive progress at the departmental level to enhance milk and meat production. They urged the department to adhere to the comprehensive roadmap while assuring that the government would provide the necessary support.

Provincial Minister SM Tanveer emphasised that the livestock sector is government’s priority in terms of fostering economic prosperity and reducing poverty. He highlighted the need to increase local production of raw material to stabilise poultry product prices. Furthermore, he mentioned that implementing a corporate model in the livestock sector, as part of the long-term action plan, would be a game-changer. Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal stated that the trust placed by cattlemen in the livestock department is a testament to its success. He added that the Livestock Department's service delivery model surpasses that of other departments.

Livestock Secretary Masood Anwar informed that a recommendation for the approval of the national action plan for the control of foot-and-mouth disease is being sent to the cabinet. He emphasised the need for government support to increase vaccine production capacity. Furthermore, he highlighted that upgrading mobile veterinary dispensaries can improve treatment facilities at farmers' doorsteps. The meeting was attended by additional secretaries, deputy secretaries, director generals, and other officials concerned.