LWMC CEO, team praised for cleanliness

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Secretary has appreciated the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO for carrying out extraordinary cleanliness especially in northern Lahore localities.

Officials said the CS Zamid Zaman congratulated the CEO after a briefing over the cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha held recently. Officials said on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the company paid special attention on northern Lahore localities, including Mughalpura Chowk, Tajpura Scheme, Harbanpura, Jorha Pul, Zarrar Shaeed Road, GT Road, Shalimar Link Road, Shalimar Garden, China Scheme, Gujjarpura, Bhogiwal Road, Do Moriya Pul, Jail Road and Mall Road.

They said around 5,800 ton municipal waste was dumped at Lakhodair dumpside and before and during Eid days the company ensured had zero-waste in the above mentioned localities.