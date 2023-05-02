CM urged to stop proposed amendments to HEC Ordinance

LAHORE:In a letter to Punjab Chief Minister, chairperson of the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) has requested him to intervene to stop proposed amendments to the HEC Ordinance, observing if it is passed, it may have adverse effects on autonomy of PHEC and quality of higher education in the province.

PHEC Chairperson Prof Dr Shahid Munir stated in the letter, a copy available with The News, that recently a private member bill to amend almost all sections of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan along with the new sections had been presented to the Speaker National Assembly. “The proposed amendments to the HEC Ordinance, if passed, may cause adverse effects on the autonomy of Punjab Higher Education Commissions and quality of Higher Education in the province. The proposed amendments are against the spirit of the 18th Constitutional Amendment to the Constitution.”

Prof Shahid Munir observed that in the proposed bill, grant of sole regulatory body status to HEC would be in contradiction to the 18th Amendment to the Constitution and Acts passed by the Provincial Assemblies. “Both the Provincial HECs (Punjab and Sindh) will become redundant. It will create new controversy and legal war between the provinces and federation,” he wrote.