Politicians from S Punjab join PPP

ISLAMABAD: Some political figures from south Punjab Monday joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) after holding the meeting with former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
The meeting took place here at the Zardari House.
The political figures who joined the PPP include PTI’s former National Assembly member Chaudhry Asghar Jatt from Vehari, PMLN’s former Punjab minister Syed Haroon Ahmed Sultan Bukhari from Muzaffargarh, PMLN’s former Punjab Assembly member Syed Jameel Shah from Khanewal, PMLQ’s Advocate Malik Faiz Ahmed Khakh, former PTI ticket holder from Bahawalnagar Rana Intizar Ahmed, Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Central Vice President Mian Amir Wattoo and Khanewal Municipal Committee former chairman Masood Majeed Daha.
Asif Zardari and Bilawal welcomed and congratulated all those who joined the party.
Former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, PPP south Punjab President Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mahmood, Rukhsana Bangash, MNAs Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mahmood, Makhdoom Syed Mustafa Mehmood and others were also present on the occasion.
