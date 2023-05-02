Kaira holds Imran responsible for present crisis

LALAMUSA: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that there is a political and economic impasse in Pakistan, the courts and parliaments are facing each other and the atmosphere has become tense.

The reason for this is the dissolution of assemblies by Imran Khan and holds PTI chief responsible for present crisis. He expressed these views while talking to media on Monday. He said non-serious talks about negotiations are not made by a negotiating team but by those who are not part of the negotiation process. In the negotiations, both sides have strong arguments for conceding their demands. Negotiations are being held not to push anyone but to find a way out. Kaira said PPP takes the allegation Rs20 billion’s embezzlement in PM’s free flour scheme by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi seriously as he is a former prime minister and a considerate and serious politician.