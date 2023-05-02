4 of a family drown in canal near Haroonabad

BAHAWALPUR : Four of a family including two women and one four-year-old girl child drowned in Hakara Canal near Head 7-R, Haroonabad, district Bahawalnagar, on Monday when an over-speeding motorcycle rickshaw fell into the canal.

According to the Rescue-1122 officials, nine people were riding the motorcycle rickshaw when it plunged into canal. Rescuers pulled out two people alive and three bodies. The body of another young girl had not yet recovered, but the rescue operation had to be stopped due to night hours.

The recovered injured and the bodies were shifted to THQ Hospital Haroonabad.The dead were identified as 44-year-old Irshad Bibi, 50-year-old Shamim Mai and four-year-old Yasmeen. Search for two-year-old girl Asiya Bibi would be started on Tuesday morning.