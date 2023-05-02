Man held for sexually assaulting minor girl

MANSEHRA: The Balakot Police on Monday arrested a man on the charges of sexually arresting a minor girl.
“We have arrested the accused who had taken the girl to his residence offering her Eidi and later sexually assaulted her there,” Saeed Khan, the deputy superintendent of police in Balakot, told a presser at his office in Balakot.
Flanked by Station House Officer Tariq Khan, he said that accused Abid Shah who was a father of two daughters, cheated an eight-year-old girl, took her to his room in the Hassan area of Balakot and allegedly sexually assaulted her.
“The accused threatened the parents and brother of the victim and asked them for an out-of-court settlement when girls fell unconscious but police acted in time and arrested him,” the DSP said.
He said that the accused who was arrested under Section 376 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 53 of the Child Protection Act, also attempted to flee the city but SHO Tariq Khan along with the police party arrested him.He said that the accused was the neighbour of the victim and the latter had identified him.According to locals, the victim girl was a friend of the accused’s two daughters and they used to play with each other on the streets and in their houses.
