Activities planned to raise awareness about thalassemia

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation will hold weeklong activities including seminars and lectures to create awareness among the people about thalassemia and to mark the World Thalassemia Day on May 8.
A press release said that the Frontier Foundation would arrange blood donation camps to collect blood for the children suffering from thalassemia.A meeting was held at the Frontier Foundation Haematology Centre with its Chairman Sahibzada Mohammad Haleem in the chair which decided to arrange the weeklong activities to mark the World Thalassemia Day observed globally on May 8. The meeting called for raising awareness among the people about thalassemia which was a genetic blood disorder that can be prevented through blood tests before marriage.
ISLAMABAD: Some political figures from south Punjab Monday joined the Pakistan Peoples Party after holding the...
LONDON: Former UK prime minister Liz Truss, who’d previously served as Britain’s Foreign Secretary, is facing a...
LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority , known as Central Business District Punjab , has...
LALAMUSA: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that...
BAHAWALPUR : Four of a family including two women and one four-year-old girl child drowned in Hakara Canal near Head...
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has lamented that all previous governments, both democratic and military...