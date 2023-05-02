PPP only party committed to welfare of workers: Ghani

KARACHI: Addressing a programme on Monday on the occasion of International Workers’ Day, Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani lamented that when as a senator, he tried to have a constitutional amendment passed to ensure the representation of the labour class in Parliament, the move was opposed by mainstream political parties.

He was speaking at the Arts Council of Pakistan at the event organised by the Peoples Labour Bureau.He recalled that the constitutional amendment bill was moved by him along with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani but it was opposed by various political parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Muttahida Qaumi Movement and Awami National Party.

He said the workers class was in a majority in Pakistan but they did not have representation in Parliament where legislation was adopted for them. At present, the labourers had representation only in municipal agencies, he added.

The labour minister said it was high time that the fraternity of workers in the country decided to side with the PPP and its leadership that stood fully committed to the cause of the welfare of labourers.

Ghani termed the process of privatisation the biggest heist in the history of the country. He said that the policy of privatisation had weakened Pakistan and up to 90 per cent of the institutions that were privatised, had been shut down and their land sold out.

The PPP did not oppose the process of improving the state-run agencies in the country, he clarified.The labour minister also paid tribute to the workers in Chicago who had laid down their lives for the cause of the welfare of workers all over the world.

He remarked that the PPP was the only political party in the country that stood fully committed to the cause of the welfare of labourers in the country. No other party in the country had taken practical steps for the welfare of the workers as they were taken during the PPP’s regimes, he added.

Ghani lamented that workers had been the worst sufferers of the ongoing economic instability and unprecedented inflation in the country. He said it was highly unfortunate that the media, judiciary and other political parties were completely indifferent to the sufferings of the labourers as they had other priorities to attend to.

He mentioned that the political parties derived their power from the workers. The influential quarters in the country would not be able to do anything if the workers stood fully united for securing their due rights, he said.

The labour minister was of the view that the condition of the workers class had to be improved as a pre-requisite for overall improvement of the country.He lamented that the overall condition of the workers in Pakistan was as bad as the state of Chicago workers in 1886. He said the PPP chairman stood fully committed to the cause of serving the labourers in the country in the best possible manner.