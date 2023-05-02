Police need strategy to stop street crimes

PESHAWAR: Street criminals continued to operate in many parts of the provincial capital throughout Ramazan and they are still robbing people, even women now.

Police in the provincial capital and other cities need to change the strategy and take some aggressive measures to stop or at least bring down the street crimes. The unprecedented inflation, joblessness as well as “ice” drug addiction have proved to be major factors behind the manifold increase in cases of snatching, robberies, car and bike lifting, theft and other such crimes.

The video of a university senior official went viral after he and his friends scuffled with robbers before the armed men opened fire on them and escaped. The victims in the video termed the situation alarming, asking for immediate and concrete steps to improve the law and order.

There have been reports of robberies and snatching almost daily in areas of most of the police stations, especially the urban and suburban ones.In an armed snatching in the limits of Rahman Baba Police Station, two bikers snatched cellular phones from two women near Kohat Road on second day of Eid, locals said.

One of the women was slapped after she offered resistance. Such incidents of attacks on women were reported in other police stations too, a trend that was never seen in the past.

The situation is alarming in the limits of almost all the police stations in different divisions of Peshawar as well as other districts. Things are even worst in areas of police stations with more population including Gulbahar, Gulbarg, West Cantt, Faqirabad, Paharipura, Yakatoot,

University Town, Tehkal, Phandu, Hayatabad and others.

In many cases violent robbers opened fire on the victims for offering resistance or just to spread terror in the area. Many of the victims have lost lives while several sustained injuries after the violent crimes are on its peak for the last many months now.

Ice addiction is believed to be a major factor in increase in violence among the street criminals who would hardly fire shots at any victims in the past. There are reports that hardly a few cases are being registered while in majority of the incidents the cops avoid lodging the cases by dodging the complainants in a bid to portray a rosy picture to the seniors.

Officials of the Peshawar Police recently said over 50 gangs of street criminals including those involved in shooting people have been busted and around 700 of their members were arrested by the Capital City Police in the first three months of the year.

Police officials said they are busting gangs and arresting criminals on daily basis while measures are being taken to identify trouble points and change strategy and improve patrolling there.

Most of those held could not be awarded due punishment and they are freed within few days, mostly either because of lack of evidence for poor investigation or the victims do not follow up the case for fear from the accused.