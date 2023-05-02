Green Waziristan campaign inaugurated

WANA: The security forces on Monday formally launched Shin Waziristan Campaign (green Waziristan campaign) in different educational institutions of Servekai and Tiarza area subdivisions of Upper South Waziristan tribal district.
Brigadier Mohammad Abbas inaugurated campaign by planting saplings.During the campaign, youth committees will engage students of various schools and madaris. They will be motivated through lectures for maximum plantation in respective educational institutions.
The Concept of “ONE CHILD ONE PLANT” has been adopted to cultivate a sense of responsibility and to foster greater care for plants. More than 5000 saplings have been planted during the campaign so far as the process was launched earlier this year.
The locals of Sarvekai and Tiarza appreciated the initiative of security forces for starting the Shin Waziristan campaign and termed it useful for the environment of Upper South Waziristan.
