Police say 8 robbers arrested, looted money recovered

LAKKI MARWAT: Police on Monday resolved a bank robbery case and arrested eight alleged robbers in separate raids in North Waziristan district, the police officials in Bannu regional police officials said.

They said that the bank robbery incident occurred in Miranshah town of the tribal district on April 19 when three armed bandits had looted Rs 7.1 million from a private bank at gunpoint.The officials said that after the incident, a large police contingent headed by District Police Officer Salim Riaz reached the bank branch, collected CCTV footage and other evidence.

They said the Bannu regional police chief Syed Ashfaq Anwar also took notice of the incident and tasked North Waziristan DPO to trace the suspects and bring them to justice. DPO Salim Riaz said that police arrested a suspected bank staffer Farooq who confessed to his involvement in the robbery and disclosed details about it during initial interrogation.

“Farooq was the mastermind of the bank robbery and he executed the plot with the help of two robbers gangs belonging to Miranshah and Bannu”, said the district police officer. Giving the details, the arrested man told police that he rented a motorcar from Mirali Bazaar in which robbers reached the bank, overpowered the security guard and took away the huge cash.

Riaz said that eight out of nine members of both gangs had been arrested and the cops seized looted money of Rs 6.635million, a pistol and two mobile phones snatched from the bank’s security guard and staffers, three AK 47 assault rifles, two pistols and a motorcar used in the crime from them.

“The arrested suspects included Muhammad Farooq, Hamdullah, Nasirullah, Hazrat Badshah and Rabbani from Miranshah and Syed Manullah, Akhtar Zaman and Aaz Muhammad from Bannu”, he added, saying that Zabeehullah, a member of robbers gang from Bannu was still at large and police were raiding hideouts to arrest him.