Peshawar, other parts of KP receive heavy rain

PESHAWAR: A heavy rain lashed the provincial metropolis and other parts of KP on Monday while upper regions of Hazara division received snowfall which turned the weather chiller.

Peshawar and most of other districts of the province such as Khyber, Nowshera, Malakand, Lower and Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Mansehra, Torghar received a heavy rain in the afternoon.

The rain in the provincial metroplis was coupled with hailstorm. The heavy downpour which continued intermittently till evening inundated several roads in old parts of the city, cantt and Hayatabad.

The worst scenes were witnessed at Bacha Khan Chowk, KP Assembly Chowk, Khyber Bazaar, Mufti Mahmood Flyover, Sher Shah Suri Road, Sunehri Masjid Road, Deans Chowk, Stadium Chowk and several other roads in Hayatabad.

The motorists were seen struggling to pass through the roads which had gone under rainwater. Several vehicles broke down in the middle of the inundated roads. The power supply to several areas in Peshawar was suspended which left the people troubled. It was restored after 7 hours in some parts of cantonment.

The streams in Batkhela overflowed after a heavy rain and the main bazar wore the look of large pool. The were no immediate reports on the rain-induced losses. However, hailstorm and rain damaged orchards in the Khyber district.

Hazara division was under a severe grip of cold after Musa-da-Mussala, Koh-i-Makra and Malka-i-Barbat in Kaghan Valley received a fresh spell of snowfall.The snowfall fall which started in earlier morning continued intermittently the entire day.

The rainfall which started in the early morning in Mansehra, Kolai-Palas and Torghar also triggered the landsides in mountainous parts of the Konsh, Siren and Kaghan valleys.The bumpy artery, which links the tourist resort of Shogran with Siri Pay located at the bed of Koh-i-Makra’s highest mountainous range in the Kaghan valley was blocked to traffic following the landslides.

Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road, which was blocked after avalanches rolled down on it last week and later on cleared to traffic by National Highway Authority, was once again choked to traffic after landsides in the fresh spell of rain.