Efficient HEC

It is essential for institutions like the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to be efficient in their service delivery. But the HEC has failed time after time when it comes to providing top-notch services to students – its main clients. The institution has paid no attention to the fact that going through the crucial process of document attestation has become a hardship for many people despite the fact that the HEC is responsible for the country’s entire education system. Even when people submit their urgent attestation applications online, they have to wait for a month or more for the documents to be processed due to extensive scrutiny. This highlights the current state of the HEC and raises concerns about how it handles other aspects of education such as policymaking, funding and regulation of other educational institutions.

Improving the services of the HEC will benefit the entire nation as it is impossible to envision the country progressing without a reliable educational foundation. This could involve reviewing the current processes and systems in place and addressing any operational challenges to make the HEC more efficient and effective.

Advocate Ijaz Samad

Islamabad