Swimming with sharks

Most Pakistanis enjoy the May Day holiday without bothering to understand the significance and purpose of this day with regard to the wretched condition of the working class. It seems that in Pakistan, the day is nothing more than a day off for people to enjoy their break. Those for whom the day is observed continue working 12-hour-long shifts at their respective workplaces. What is the point of celebrating this day inside the grand auditoriums of big hotels when poor labourers remain out under the scorching heat of the sun working tirelessly to afford a day’s meal?

That labourers in Pakistan are leading an awful life is not understatement. This is the same country where 250 labourers were burnt alive in the Baldia factory fire. Their families and the survivors have not been compensated for the tragedy they had to go through. Is it not unreasonable to pay them Rs700 a day for the hard work they do, given the unbearably high inflation levels in the country? Realistically, there is no light for the working class at the end of the long tunnel of miseries and suffering.

Dr Muhammad Shakil Ur Rehman

Peshawar