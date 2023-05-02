The odd couple

The failed raid on former CM of Punjab Pervaiz Elahi’s residence is deplorable, but equally strange is the reaction of the PTI leadership against the attack on their party president. There should have been a strong reaction similar to the one we saw in the wake of the Zaman Park raid.
One single call would have been enough to gather thousands of PTI ‘tigers’ to reach Elahi’s residence for the defence of their president. Since this did not happen, it clearly shows that this marriage of convenience will not last long.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
