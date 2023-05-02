Where should I go?

Every year people, government bodies and welfare organizations celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities with great enthusiasm, but no one listens to us when we face a problem. Do the relevant authorities know that commercial banks often refuse to accept utility bill payments? Where am I supposed to go after being turned away? We are forced to pay the fine as our bills are normally submitted after the due date. This happens because local vendors (who accept bill payments) take time to submit the bills with the authorities concerned due to which we often get arrears in our bills, the payment of which becomes quite difficult for us to pay at the end of the month.

The government should take this issue seriously and resolve the problem as soon as possible for the convenience of people with disabilities.

Zafar Ullah Khan

Nowshera