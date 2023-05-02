Where should I go?

Every year people, government bodies and welfare organizations celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities with great enthusiasm, but no one listens to us when we face a problem. Do the relevant authorities know that commercial banks often refuse to accept utility bill payments? Where am I supposed to go after being turned away? We are forced to pay the fine as our bills are normally submitted after the due date. This happens because local vendors (who accept bill payments) take time to submit the bills with the authorities concerned due to which we often get arrears in our bills, the payment of which becomes quite difficult for us to pay at the end of the month.
The government should take this issue seriously and resolve the problem as soon as possible for the convenience of people with disabilities.
Zafar Ullah Khan
Nowshera
It is essential for institutions like the Higher Education Commission to be efficient in their service delivery. But...
Most Pakistanis enjoy the May Day holiday without bothering to understand the significance and purpose of this day...
The failed raid on former CM of Punjab Pervaiz Elahi’s residence is deplorable, but equally strange is the reaction...
The latest digital census was originally planned to be completed within a month. It has now received five consecutive...
Yesterday was Labour Day; but most labourers – the working-class population – were present at their workplaces,...
Panjgur, a district in Balochistan, is home to a population of over 350,000 people. Despite its modest size, it has...