A day for workers

Yesterday was Labour Day; but most labourers – the working-class population – were present at their workplaces, not at home. Government and private employees had a long weekend and enjoyed their day off. The government must strictly ensure that all labourers receive a paid leave on this day, and it must pass a bill to strengthen the right of labourers across the country.
Javed Ali Rustmani
Karachi
