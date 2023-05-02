 
Tuesday May 02, 2023
A day for workers

May 02, 2023

Yesterday was Labour Day; but most labourers – the working-class population – were present at their workplaces, not at home. Government and private employees had a long weekend and enjoyed their day off. The government must strictly ensure that all labourers receive a paid leave on this day, and it must pass a bill to strengthen the right of labourers across the country.

Javed Ali Rustmani

Karachi