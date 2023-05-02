Events arranged in KP to mark Labour Day

PESHAWAR: A number of functions and rallies were held on Monday in the provincial capital and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to mark the Labour Day.

In Peshawar, the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) staged a rally outside the Peshawar Press Club to express solidarity with the labour class to mark May Day. QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao led the rally, which was attended by a good number of party workers.

In his address, Sikandar Sherpao said his party would leave no stone unturned to help the working class get their due rights. He urged the government to take steps to help improve the working conditions of the labourers in addition to the provision of other necessary facilities at factories and workplaces.

The QWP leader said the labourers and the working class played a crucial role in the country’s economic uplift and progress. He added that a country could not progress without giving due rights to the working class.

The Railway Workers Union staged a rally to mark the day. The participants of the rally came out of the Railways Peshawar Division and marched on the Sher Shah Suri Road. They were raising slogans to highlight their demands.

Peshawar Mayor Zubair Ali addressed a function which was arranged by the Capital Metropolitan Government. The mayor in his speech paid rich tributes to the working class and promised to take all steps for the employees of the Capital Metropolitan Government. Workers union office-bearers including Riaz Awan and Qaiser Bacha spoke on the occasion.

NOWSHERA: The Muttahida Labour Federation arranged a rally at Akora Khattak to mark the Labour Day. The participants in the rally carrying banners and placards marched from Akora Khattak through the main Grand Trunk Road to the Khushal Khan Khattak Library.

The president of the Muttahida Labour Federation, Malik Wali Mohammad Khan led the rally. Later, a workers’ convention was also held at the Khushal Khan Khattak Memorial Hall.

Addressing the rally, Malik Wali Mohammad Khan said that the skyrocketing inflation had badly hit the poor. He said that the rights of the labourers had been usurped but no steps had been taken to mitigate their sufferings in the face of rising inflation and unemployment. He demanded the government to set the minimum wage at Rs50,000.

He said that the members of the Muttahida Labour Federation would stage a protest demonstration outside the Parliament House in Islamabad if the government failed to ensure the provision of education, health and other grants to them.

JAMRUD: Pakistan People’s Party held a rally in Khyber district toi mark the day. The participants in the rally carried banners and placards on which various slogans calling for equal rights for the labourers were written.

Pakistan People's Party local leader Hazrat Wali Afridi said that his party would spare no effort to work for the wellbeing of the working class.

He said the labourers and the people from the downtrodden segments of the society could not cope with the rising price-hike. He said that the government should raise the wages of the workers.

The PPP he added, had always raised voice for the poor segments of the society. Similar functions and rallies were also held in other parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.