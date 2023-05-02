Water shortage in Haripur irks residents

HARIPUR: The residents of two urban localities of Noor Colony on Monday staged a protest against the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and the Public Health Department for their failure in providing potable water to their areas.

The residents of Muhallah Munsif Abad and Younasabad took to the street and chanted slogans against the TMA and Public Health department and accused them of pathetic attitude which caused water shortage in their areas during the last 10 days.

The protesters said about 10 days back the water pumping machine of one of the two tube wells went out of order and the authorities concerned removed the faulty motor which could not be reinstalled after fixing the fault.

They said that the reinstallation of the water pumping machine was awaited when on Monday the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) removed the links of the second tube-well for non-payment of dues, due to which the water supply to the two densely populated localities was suspended.

The protesters, who marched on different streets of the localities, said that due to snapping of power connection and delayed reinstallation of pumping machines, the residents were facing water shortage. They criticised the local political leadership for its failure in ensuring the uninterrupted water supply.

The speakers said that if the TMA has failed to clear the Pesco due, the officials should have disconnected the power supply of TMA offices rather than punishing the consumers in the hot season who were regularly paying the water bills on a monthly basis.

They said that the women and children were forced to fetch water on from distant areas as they have no alternative source of potable water supply and were unable to even purchase the water tanks.