Tuesday May 02, 2023
National

Green Waziristan campaign inaugurated

By Our Correspondent
May 02, 2023

WANA: The security forces on Monday formally launched Shin Waziristan Campaign (green Waziristan campaign) in different educational institutions of Servekai and Tiarza area subdivisions of Upper South Waziristan tribal district. Brigadier Mohammad Abbas inaugurated campaign by planting saplings. During the campaign, youth committees will engage students of various schools and madaris.