Shalimar Express back on track after eight months

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways restored the famous Karachi-Lahore speedy train Shalimar Express on Monday after a suspension of over eight months.

The resumption of the swift train on May Day, which runs between the two large cities within the day, has been demanded for a long time by passengers and businessmen after it was suspended after the historic heavy rainstorms of last year that brought railway traffic to a complete halt.

According to the Railways Department, the first Shalimar train that departed from Karachi Cantt Station Monday morning was seen off by Divisional Superintendent Athar Riaz with 19 carriages carrying 907 passengers against a full capacity of 1,198. The carriages of the high-speed train have been refurbished at Mughalpura Workshop with the latest facilities for passengers.

Railways offered discounts to passengers to make the reopening of the train more exciting, with up to 20% off all classes until May 15, and 10 % off until May 30. Previously, Shalimar Express ran from Karachi to Lahore via Toba Tek Singh, and Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Rohri, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, and Multan. But the current route only covers Karachi to Lahore.

Furthermore, Pakistan Railways has announced that all Shalimar Express fares will be reduced for advance and current bookings. Refunds will be given to those who have previously made bookings. The railway authorities hope that this move will encourage more people to use train services for their transportation needs.