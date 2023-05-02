AOR holds Labour Day event

Rawalpindi: A function was organised at Attock Oil Refinery (AOR) on the occasion of Labour Day in which Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta participated as the chief guest, says a press release.
Workers and labourers including Director Labour Welfare Rawalpindi Division Samiullah participated in large numbers. Commissioner Rawalpindi also planted a sapling on the occasion of Labour Day and prayed for national security.
Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatta paid tribute to the labourers and said that labour organizations always stand for the rights of labourers and workers. The voice has been raised and the same institutions are on the path of development which protect the rights of the workers. He said that apart from the timely payment of wages, it is also important to take care of the self-esteem of the workers.
Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta further said that everyone has to work united for the rights of the workers so that the rights of the workers are highlighted at every forum and the institutions can also move towards improvement. He said that the main reason why the wheel of development is jammed today is not giving full compensation to the workers.
Liaquat Ali Chatta thanked Hameed Jadoon, President of Oil Refinery CBA Union for organising a wonderful event on Labour Day. I was also the labour secretary and at that time gave rewards to the factory owners who paid full wages to the workers.
President of Oil Refinery CBA Union Hameed Jadoon said on the occasion that this is the 1st May Day when CBA Union and the management is present together while earlier we used to celebrate May Day on the streets for which they paid homage to the late former provincial labour minister Raja Ashfaq Sarwar. Others also spoke.
PESHAWAR: A number of functions and rallies were held on Monday in the provincial capital and elsewhere in Khyber...
Islamabad: According to the database of Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies , an increase was...
LALAMUSA: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that...
HARIPUR: The residents of two urban localities of Noor Colony on Monday staged a protest against the Tehsil Municipal...
DUBAI: The 30th edition of the Arabian Travel Market 2023 has kicked off with more than 150 countries, including...
MANSEHRA: The Balakot Police on Monday arrested a man on the charges of sexually arresting a minor girl.“We have...