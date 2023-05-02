AOR holds Labour Day event

Rawalpindi: A function was organised at Attock Oil Refinery (AOR) on the occasion of Labour Day in which Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta participated as the chief guest, says a press release.

Workers and labourers including Director Labour Welfare Rawalpindi Division Samiullah participated in large numbers. Commissioner Rawalpindi also planted a sapling on the occasion of Labour Day and prayed for national security.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatta paid tribute to the labourers and said that labour organizations always stand for the rights of labourers and workers. The voice has been raised and the same institutions are on the path of development which protect the rights of the workers. He said that apart from the timely payment of wages, it is also important to take care of the self-esteem of the workers.

Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta further said that everyone has to work united for the rights of the workers so that the rights of the workers are highlighted at every forum and the institutions can also move towards improvement. He said that the main reason why the wheel of development is jammed today is not giving full compensation to the workers.

Liaquat Ali Chatta thanked Hameed Jadoon, President of Oil Refinery CBA Union for organising a wonderful event on Labour Day. I was also the labour secretary and at that time gave rewards to the factory owners who paid full wages to the workers.

President of Oil Refinery CBA Union Hameed Jadoon said on the occasion that this is the 1st May Day when CBA Union and the management is present together while earlier we used to celebrate May Day on the streets for which they paid homage to the late former provincial labour minister Raja Ashfaq Sarwar. Others also spoke.