Rain becoming a challenge for outdoor events

Islamabad: After Eidul Fitr is celebrated, people look forward to the wedding season, which are precious occasions that require careful planning and preparation. One of the factors that can mar the wedding celebrations is the rainy season. The twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in Pakistan are no exception to this. The rainy season, pre monsoons, monsoons starts from May July and lasts till September, can bring unexpected showers and thunderstorms, causing inconvenience and disruption to outdoor wedding plans.

The rainy season in the twin cities can make it a big challenge to hold outdoor events ceremonies, which are an essential part of the Pakistani wedding culture. These events are often held in open spaces such as gardens, lawns and marquees which can quickly turn into a muddy mess if it rains.

The unpredictable weather can also cause travel delays, making it difficult for guests to reach the venue on time. The impact of the rainy season on wedding celebrations can be significant, with families having to reorganize their plans and sometimes even change the date of the occasion. The cost implications of such changes can be considerable, and it can be a stressful experience for everyone involved especially during these tough economic times. From the last few days, unexpected thunderstorms and showers are lashing the twin cities making it quite difficult for people to hold outdoor weddings. People wait till the showers stop and then proceed for the venue.

Tahreem, one of the relatives invited to an outdoor lawn Valima said all the chairs were soaking wet when we sat on them spoiling our expensive clothes. The sofas meant for bride and grooms family were also changed at the last minute. The organizers were seen changing the sofas in front of all the guests. Live Bar be Que station was also shifted inside because of the rain. "My heels were digging in the ground, making it hard to walk. All the dress was spoilt from dragging on the muddy ground," she said. In coming week, the weather forecast for Islamabad, suggests that there is a chance of rain for the next two days, with the rest of the week expected to be mostly sunny.

However, it is interesting to note that weather forecasts are not always reliable, but still it is best to be prepared for any last minute alternate arrangements. For those planning a wedding during the rainy season in the twin cities, it is advisable to have alternate plans in place. This could include having indoor venues as backup options. Shehzad, brother of Groom, said that at the last minute we had no option, but to cover the stage sofas with plastic sheets and switch off the lights to avoid any mishap.