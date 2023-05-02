Nine die as jeep falls into river in Neelum Valley

MUZAFFARABAD: Nine tourists were killed when a jeep they were travelling in plunged into a river in Azad Kashmir’ Neelum Valley area on Monday.
On the way back from Tao Butt last night at Grace Valley in the upper area of the Neelum district, the jeep went out of control and fell into the Neelum River. Locals, police and army reached the spot, while the rescue teams recovered the dead body of a tourist and five injured including the driver were shifted to the hospital.
The police said nine tourists were killed, adding that the rescue activities were underway to search for the missing tourists, however the administration said there was no chance of their survival.
The police said the injured included two locals and three tourists, while the body of one tourist was shifted to the Muzaffarabad Military Hospital.
The victims included Ghulam Mir, Moeen, Hasnain, Shahzad, Shah Nawaz, Waleed, Abrar, Hasan, Safdar, Zain, Bilal, Maqbool, Azhar, Ashraf, Rahim Khan and Raheel. They are said to be belonging to the same family of Lahore.
PESHAWAR: A number of functions and rallies were held on Monday in the provincial capital and elsewhere in Khyber...
Islamabad: According to the database of Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies , an increase was...
LALAMUSA: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that...
HARIPUR: The residents of two urban localities of Noor Colony on Monday staged a protest against the Tehsil Municipal...
DUBAI: The 30th edition of the Arabian Travel Market 2023 has kicked off with more than 150 countries, including...
MANSEHRA: The Balakot Police on Monday arrested a man on the charges of sexually arresting a minor girl.“We have...