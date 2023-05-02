Criminal justice system has failed in Sindh, admits police chief

SUKKUR: Sindh Police chief has admitted on Monday that the criminal justice system is failing in the province and the police are also responsible for the crippling system. Talking to media in Larkana on Monday, IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said the things are getting worse because of ineffective judicial system and added that the Sindh Police were focusing on strengthening the investigation system.
As many as 30 dacoits were killed and 231 arrested during an ongoing operation in the riverine areas of Sindh, while 165 people were protected from becoming prey of honey trap, said the Sindh IGP.
He added that there were clear instructions from Sindh government to eliminate outlaws in the riverine areas and establish peace. He assured the people of Sindh that the writ of law would be established in the troubled districts of Sindh, including Kashmore, Shikarpur, Ghotki and Jacobabad.
Punjab and Balochistan Police are also facing issues like Sindh Police, said Memon, adding the police of these provinces are making a policy against the criminals. IGP Sindh also presided over a meeting on the law and order situation, in which, the police officers of Larkana and Sukkur divisions briefed the participants.
