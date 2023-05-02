All previous govts failed to give workers rights: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq has lamented that all previous governments, both democratic and military dictatorships, have proved themselves incapable of protecting the basic rights of millions of labourers, small farmers, daily wagers and other working classes, demanding the government to fulfil demands of trade unions in the coming budget.

The reality is that the capitalists and feudal lords deceitfully represented the labourers and farmers to exploit them for multiplying their own wealth and capitals, and no change would happen unless the people from the working communities would reach parliament to protect their rights, he said while addressing May Day rally at Mall Road on Monday organised by the National Labour Federation.

Siraj said JI proposed the roadmap for holding national polls as the elections were the only solution to the prevailing crises by allowing the masses to express their will. “I hope the sanity would prevail and the PDM and the PTI would reach the consensus on the election.” He said the political leadership must put aside their mutual differences and evolve agreement on the polls in the country's interest.

Countrywide rallies were also held to protect the rights of poor and working people of Gwadar and the release of Hidayatur Rahman Baloch on the appeal of Sirajul Haq on May Day, participated by a large number of people.

Siraj demanded the government should address the concerns of the people of Karachi, Gwadar and other parts of the country in the ongoing census. He also asked the Balochistan government to release the Gwadar Movement leader Hidayatur Rehman Baloch, saying Baloch was put in jail for raising the voice for the fisherman and locals of the port city. The JI, he said, was standing firm for the rights of Gwadar.

He said the ruling parties have deceived the labourers and working class during every election by making false claims. They, he added, never looked back after getting elected. He appealed to the nation to start a peaceful struggle and vote for the JI candidates in the coming election to get their due share in the country's resources.