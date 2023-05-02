‘Police need strategy to stop street crimes’

PESHAWAR: Street criminals continued to operate in many parts of the provincial capital throughout Ramazan and they are still robbing people, even women now.

Police in the provincial capital and other cities need to change the strategy and take some aggressive measures to stop or at least bring down the street crimes. The unprecedented inflation, joblessness as well as “ice” drug addiction have proved to be major factors behind the manifold increase in cases of snatching, robberies, car and bike lifting, theft and other such crimes.

The video of a university senior official went viral after he and his friends scuffled with robbers before the armed men opened fire on them and escaped. The victims in the video termed the situation alarming, asking for immediate and concrete steps to improve the law and order.

There have been reports of robberies and snatching almost daily in areas of most of the police stations, especially the urban and suburban ones. In an armed snatching in the limits of Rahman Baba Police Station, two bikers snatched cellular phones from two women near Kohat Road on second day of Eid, locals said.

One of the women was slapped after she offered resistance. Such incidents of attacks on women were reported in other police stations too, a trend that was never seen in the past. The situation is alarming in the limits of almost all the police stations in different divisions of Peshawar as well as other districts.