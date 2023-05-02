Doctors remove coin, pins, button from kids’ throats

LAHORE: Assistant Professor of Paediatric, Lahore General Hospital (LGH), Dr Aftab Anwar and his team saved the lives of three children by removing a metal coin, safety/hair pin and button battery stuck in their throats through paediatric endoscopy.

The Post Graduate Medical Institute / Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, while appreciating the professional skills of Dr Aftab Anwar and his team, said that only such doctors are truly entitled to be called “messiahs” who use their energies and potential for the serving humanity and save the lives of others. Prof Al-Fareed further said that all the departments of LGH take all possible measures to maintain a patient-friendly atmosphere and the above mentioned incident was also in the same spirit. He said that three families have been saved from mental disturbance by removing metal coins, cell and hairpins from the throats of children of 2 to 6 years of age through endoscopy, which is indeed a great effort. Dr Aftab Anwar informed that Pediatric Endoscopy is such modern medical procedure which involves the use of a small, flexible tube with a camera to visualize and diagnoses problems in the digestive tract. He added that it is an essential tool during the treatment in the body ingestion which is common occurrence in kids.