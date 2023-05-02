Directive to complete sports complex soon

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited various sports complexes under construction in the City here on Monday.

He visited Sabzazar Sports Complex consisting of 35 Kanals and Tajpura Sports Complex consisting of 8 Kanals. Additional DG LDA, Chief Engineer LDA and project directors concerned gave a briefing to Commissioner Lahore. Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that these were the best and most modern sports complexes in Lahore.

He directed the officials concerned to establish E-Libraries in all the sports complexes to make them more beneficial and comprehensive place for mental and physical enhancement. He said that the sports complexes under construction in City were being opened in phases soon.

In the first phase, two to three sports complexes will be opened. Commissioner Lahore directed the teams concerned to complete the work of the sports complex as soon as possible in all respects.