Directive to complete sports complex soon

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited various sports complexes under construction in the City here on Monday.
He visited Sabzazar Sports Complex consisting of 35 Kanals and Tajpura Sports Complex consisting of 8 Kanals. Additional DG LDA, Chief Engineer LDA and project directors concerned gave a briefing to Commissioner Lahore. Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that these were the best and most modern sports complexes in Lahore.
He directed the officials concerned to establish E-Libraries in all the sports complexes to make them more beneficial and comprehensive place for mental and physical enhancement. He said that the sports complexes under construction in City were being opened in phases soon.
In the first phase, two to three sports complexes will be opened. Commissioner Lahore directed the teams concerned to complete the work of the sports complex as soon as possible in all respects.
PESHAWAR: A number of functions and rallies were held on Monday in the provincial capital and elsewhere in Khyber...
Islamabad: According to the database of Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies , an increase was...
LALAMUSA: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that...
HARIPUR: The residents of two urban localities of Noor Colony on Monday staged a protest against the Tehsil Municipal...
DUBAI: The 30th edition of the Arabian Travel Market 2023 has kicked off with more than 150 countries, including...
MANSEHRA: The Balakot Police on Monday arrested a man on the charges of sexually arresting a minor girl.“We have...