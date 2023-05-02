NADRA employees call for 100pc raise

LAHORE: NADRA employees association on Monday held a rally in connection with the International Labour Day and called for 100 percent increase in wages.
The employees association also demanded service structure for the employees and called for regularisation of contractual and daily wagers. They also demanded restoration of the dismissed employees and setting up of day care centre for women staff of NADRA.
