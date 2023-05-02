Mercury drops after drizzle

LAHORE: Light and scattered rain observed in the City on Monday brought down the rising mercury while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain started early morning and continued till afternoon in spans in scattered localities. As soon as the rain started, the Wasa MD alerted its field staff to clear the roads as well as the underpasses.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country. They predicted that rain-wind thunderstorm was expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while isolated heavy falls/hailstorm was likely in Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and northern Punjab.

They said dry weather was expected in other parts of the country. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Khairpur where mercury reached 39°C, while in Lahore, it was 27.7°C and minimum was 21.3°C.