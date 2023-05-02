Mercury drops after drizzle

LAHORE: Light and scattered rain observed in the City on Monday brought down the rising mercury while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
The rain started early morning and continued till afternoon in spans in scattered localities. As soon as the rain started, the Wasa MD alerted its field staff to clear the roads as well as the underpasses.
Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country. They predicted that rain-wind thunderstorm was expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while isolated heavy falls/hailstorm was likely in Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and northern Punjab.
They said dry weather was expected in other parts of the country. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Khairpur where mercury reached 39°C, while in Lahore, it was 27.7°C and minimum was 21.3°C.
PESHAWAR: A number of functions and rallies were held on Monday in the provincial capital and elsewhere in Khyber...
Islamabad: According to the database of Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies , an increase was...
LALAMUSA: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that...
HARIPUR: The residents of two urban localities of Noor Colony on Monday staged a protest against the Tehsil Municipal...
DUBAI: The 30th edition of the Arabian Travel Market 2023 has kicked off with more than 150 countries, including...
MANSEHRA: The Balakot Police on Monday arrested a man on the charges of sexually arresting a minor girl.“We have...