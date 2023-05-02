Bid to kill political worker in Baldia Town fails as gun misfires

A killing bid failed on Monday as the bullet fired by the target killer presumably got stuck in the weapon.

The incident took place in the Rashidabad area of Baldia Town where a man, Naseem, was walking when a man wearing a helmet approached him from behind to shoot him.The suspect targeted the head of the man with his pistol and triggered the weapon but it did not fire. As the weapon failed to fire the bullet, the suspect fled the scene.

A video of the incident was recorded by a camera. It was widely circulated on social media. The footage showed that after the failure in his attempt to shoot Naseem, the suspect ran way towards his motorcycle parked at the corner of a nearby street and escaped from there.

District West SSP Fida Hussain Janwari said the citizen who was to be targeted was earlier a member of a political party and later he changed his political affiliation. The police are investigating the incident.