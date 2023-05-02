Elderly man bathing at Sunehra Beach drowns

A person drowned at the Hawkesbay beach on Monday. Meanwhile, a teenage boy died after falling into an open nullah in the New Karachi area.
The man who drowned was identified as 60-year-old Aslam, son of Nabi Akhtar. He was washed away by the sea while he was bathing at the Sunhera Beach in Hawkesbay within the limits of the Mauripur police station.
According to a spokesperson for the Edhi Foundation, their volunteers were able to retrieve the body, which was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. The deceased man was a resident of Orangi Town. The body was later handed over to the heirs.
In the other incident, a teenage boy drowned after falling into an open drain in the New Karachi area. He was identified as 13-year-old Farhanullah. After hearing the noise, people in the surrounding gathered and pulled the boy out of the drain but he could not be saved.
The boy was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors confirmed his death. The family took the body with them from the hospital without allowing medico-legal formalities. The deceased teenager was a residential of Ashraf Goth in New Karachi.
A killing bid failed on Monday as the bullet fired by the target killer presumably got stuck in the weapon.The...
An interprovincial gang of robbers was busted and its three members were arrested with 26 expensive cell phones,...
The day is not far when the Pakistan Peoples Party will again conquer the city of Lahore. The PPP digital media...
A man lost his life during crossfire between robbers and a security guard in Gulshan-e-Iqbal late on Sunday...
The Sindh Education Foundation has successfully established 3,000 schools and 145 centres for adult education,...
Robbers roaming freely in the city have now begun targeting sacrificial animals that are being brought to the city for...