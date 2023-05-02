Elderly man bathing at Sunehra Beach drowns

A person drowned at the Hawkesbay beach on Monday. Meanwhile, a teenage boy died after falling into an open nullah in the New Karachi area.

The man who drowned was identified as 60-year-old Aslam, son of Nabi Akhtar. He was washed away by the sea while he was bathing at the Sunhera Beach in Hawkesbay within the limits of the Mauripur police station.

According to a spokesperson for the Edhi Foundation, their volunteers were able to retrieve the body, which was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. The deceased man was a resident of Orangi Town. The body was later handed over to the heirs.

In the other incident, a teenage boy drowned after falling into an open drain in the New Karachi area. He was identified as 13-year-old Farhanullah. After hearing the noise, people in the surrounding gathered and pulled the boy out of the drain but he could not be saved.

The boy was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors confirmed his death. The family took the body with them from the hospital without allowing medico-legal formalities. The deceased teenager was a residential of Ashraf Goth in New Karachi.