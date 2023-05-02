PPP to again conquer Lahore, says Sharjeel

The day is not far when the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will again conquer the city of Lahore. The PPP digital media incharge and Sindh information minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said this on Monday as he addressed a function of the PPP’s digital media at a local hotel in Lahore.

The leadership of the PPP was not afraid of anyone as its competition was not with any party, but with lies and propaganda, Memon said. He added that the party had been fighting polarisation and hatemongers.

He said the first digital show of the PPP was held in Karachi and then in Multan, but the most interesting event was in Lahore. The PPP always came into power through the power of the people, while other parties had been brought to power through backdoor means, he remarked.

He said that the ‘Jiyala’ were present everywhere in the country and there was a need for bringing them together under one umbrella. It was the PPP that made the country a nuclear power and initiated the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Memon maintained.

“The purpose of this event is to create a platform from which we can fight the lies as we are not competing with any political party. Our leadership has given the constitution and rendered sacrifices for the country,” he said.

The Sindh information minister was of the view that a brutal assault had been made on Pakistan's institutions through social media and its strings were being pulled from outside the country.

The PPP had to organise digital media events for the cause of national defence and stability, Memon said, adding that the digital media teams of the party would be formed on the basis of performance.

Stressing the importance of social media in the digital age, he said the next election would be fought on the basis of public relations campaigns and social media. “It seems from the slogans of Jiyaalas that Lahore has decided to make Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the next prime minister of Pakistan”, he said. He predicted that the central Punjab would again become a citadel of the PPP.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Azad Kashmir, Gilgit and Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said that some people were in a hurry. He remarked that the 90-day limitation for holding polls was not only for Punjab, but also for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

“The Peoples Party does not need to give any certificate or clarification about its leadership as even our worst opponent says that there was no other leader of Pakistan greater than Shaheed Bhutto in the history and our opponents are testifying this fact,” said Kaira.

He added that Imran Khan could form a government but he could not run it. He said that the PPP’s goal was not gaining power but taking the country out of its current crises. He added that nothing constructive was done during the PTI’s regime as the party was only focussed on putting political opponents in jails.

Rana Farooq Saeed said that those who killed Bhutto thought that the PPP would be destroyed but they were wrong because the PPP had the blood of martyrs in its roots. He said the present era and the future belonged to the youth. Imran had divided the nation and destroyed the morality of the new generation, he added. Shahzad Saeed Cheema, Nayab Jan and Neelam Jabbar also addressed the event.