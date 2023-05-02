Man killed in crossfire between guard, robbers

A man lost his life during crossfire between robbers and a security guard in Gulshan-e-Iqbal late on Sunday night.

Responding to information, police rushed to the spot outside a restaurant near the Kala Board bus stop in Block-11 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, where they found Ahsan Yaqoob, 42, lying critically wounded. He was moved to Jinnah Postgradute Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The police learnt through the initial investigation that robbers barged into the restaurant and were robbing citizens when the security guard fired gunshots at them. The robbers returned fire and Ahsan, a passerby, was killed.

Gulshan SP Zafar confirmed the incident and said the victim was a resident of the same area. A case has been reported and investigations are under way. Meanwhile, Waseem Irfan, 35, was shot at in Gulshan-e-Maymar near Diamond City.

SITE Superhighway police said the victim, a resident of the same area, was passing through a street when two armed men riding on a motorcycle attempted to rob him. When the victim tried to overpower the suspects, they shot and injured him and fled. A case was reported at the police station.

In a separate incident, Faisal Noor, 23, was shot dead in celebratory firing during a wedding ceremony in the Korangi Industrial Area police remit. Police said the incident took place late on Sunday night near Godaam Chowrangi. The victim was a resident of Korangi and had come to attend the marriage ceremony of a relative.

During the function, some guests opened aerial firing and a bullet hit and critically injured Faisal. The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The police said they were gathering available CCTV camera footage to identify those responsible. A case has been reported and investigations are under way.