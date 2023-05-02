CITY PULSE

A killing bid failed on Monday as the bullet fired by the target killer presumably got stuck in the weapon.The...
A person drowned at the Hawkesbay beach on Monday. Meanwhile, a teenage boy died after falling into an open nullah in...
An interprovincial gang of robbers was busted and its three members were arrested with 26 expensive cell phones,...
The day is not far when the Pakistan Peoples Party will again conquer the city of Lahore. The PPP digital media...
A man lost his life during crossfire between robbers and a security guard in Gulshan-e-Iqbal late on Sunday...
The Sindh Education Foundation has successfully established 3,000 schools and 145 centres for adult education,...