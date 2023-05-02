CM expresses resolve to take more steps for welfare of workers

In his message on May 1, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that International Workers’ Day stood for highlighting the rights of the labourers.

He paid rich tributes to the workers who had taken part in the progress and development of the country. The CM highlighted that May 1 was commemorated to express solidarity with the labourers all over the world. The workers who strived hard to make the industries functional, construct the roads and pathways, and cultivated crops were true assets to the country, he added.

Shah mentioned that the Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had taken practical steps to uplift the standard of life of the labourers and their family members. He said the PPP had always advocated the cause of the rights of labourers and taken practical steps to achieve that goal.

He said the Sindh government had adopted laws and raised the minimum salaries to secure the rights of the workers in the province. The Sindh government had also taken steps for protecting the rights of home-based workers, the CM mentioned. He expressed the resolve of his government to take further steps for the welfare of the labourers.