PTI conference demands public access to census data

Participants at a stakeholders conference organised by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on the census issue on Monday demanded public access to the census data and transparent enumeration in Karachi

The conference was attended by traders, media personalities, scholars, prominent industrialists and representatives of political parties. PTI central leader and former finance minister Asad Umar was the special guest on the occasion. Prominent political leaders who participated in the conference included Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) General Secretary Sardar Abdul Rahim, Faheemuddin of the Sunni Tehreek, Mubasher Hassan of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen and Saifuddin Advocate of the Jamaat-e-Islami.

A detailed briefing on the census was given by Advocate Shahab Imam. Addressing the conference, Umar said that it was written in the Constitution of Pakistan that the census should be held after 10 years. He added that it was the PTI government that decided to hold a census before 10 years through a constitutional amendment.

The present government did not want to give rights to the people, he said, adding that there had been reservations about the census results from Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Karachi.

He said that after the 2017 census, the PTI government had the option of rejecting or accepting its results. He said the PTI decided to conduct a fresh census because the representation of Sindh and Karachi had to be increased but in the Council of Common Interests, the Sindh chief minister objected to the decision.

“We used technology for an accurate census and took the digital route. The first digital census in the history of Pakistan was launched. Digital census results should be made public. Every citizen should have access to their registration details,” the PTI leader said.

Umar said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) seemed satisfied with the census because it had voted for Shehbaz Sharif two days ago. He added that the MQM-P was not a representative party of Karachi as it was part of the present government. He said the ongoing census in Karachi did not reflect ground realities. He said the elections should be based on the census and the government was not ready to conduct elections.

The former finance minister lamented that due to the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) government, people were losing hope in Pakistan and leaving the country. “Our demand is that the census data be made public, its access provided to all economic and social groups. We want the census process to be ensured on the basis of transparency,” Umar said.

Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail said they were fighting for Karachi, not for the Mohajir, Sindhi or Baloch cause. He remarked that the people of Karachi paid taxes happily and it was the time to give them their rights.

The leader of the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh, said it was not acceptable that Karachi only paid taxes and did not get any facilities in return. “More than 90 per cent of the revenue is collected from Karachi,” he said.

He was of the view that if the MQM-P had reservations about the census, it should have taken a firm stance. Karachi PTI President Aftab Siddiqui said the MQM-P would have to give sacrifice if it wanted to do politics in Karachi. He added that the Sindh government was equally responsible for less counting of the residents of Karachi.

He said the PTI demanded transparent enumeration in Karachi. Verification of the enumeration should be ensured and public access to the census data was essential for that, he maintained.