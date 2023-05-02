Sindhi intellectuals term census unconstitutional, say CCI is competent authority to hold headcount

Some leading civil society members, journalists, artistes and intellectuals of Sindh have accused the federal government of rigging the ongoing census in the province.

“We are deeply concerned over unconstitutional acts of the federal govt to rig census results in the province of Sindh on the pressure of some ethnic and sectarian outfits who stand defeated in the urban centres of Sindh in recent local govt polls by the people of Sindh,” read a joint statement issued by Noorul Huda Shah, Mehtab Rashdi, Barrister Zamir Ghumro, Bakhtawar Mazhar, Amar Sindhu, Aajiz Jamali, Advocate Yousif Laghari and others.

The statement read that it must be brought to record that the subject of census was excluded from the authority of the federal government and given under the control of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) under the 18th Amendment due to continuous interference by the federal government in the affairs of provinces for political interests of the bigger province.

They said the federal government had been bypassing the CCI by taking direct decisions regarding the census, defeating the constitutional command of the CCI through its permanent secretariat as envisaged under the Article 154 of the Constitution.

They alleged that the 2017 census was also rigged in order to give a larger number of seats to Punjab. They termed the undertaking of the 2023 digital census by the federal government a violation of the Constitution, stating that the CCI was the constitutional forum to take such decisions where provinces had equal representation and control over the subject in their jurisdiction.

The letter read that the federal government was not yet federal as it was heavily based on one province both administratively and politically. The Sindhi intellectuals alleged that the federal government always tried to fudge the census to ensure that absolute power remained vested in one province.

It was said in the letter that the 2023 census started on March 1 and it was supposed to be completed in one month, however it was extended for five times to appease two political parties in Karachi.

The letter read that the census exercise had been closed in many districts of Sindh which were worst hit by the 2022 floods and where many people had been displaced. On the contrary, the census was being extended in urban centres.

The signatories said the census had been rendered wholly controversial by acceding to illegal demands of defeated ethnic and sectarian parties of Karachi, which they called pressure groups.

They said the population of Karachi was overnight fudged by abnormally increasing the average number of people per block from 1,000 to 3,000. It was said that the so-called Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) had been continuously hiding data of census on the pretext of privacy. It even refused to provide the data per block/ taluka or district to the Sindh Government that was an equal member of the CCI.

“People of Sindh are not only concerned rather they are shocked at the acts of Federal Planning Minister and PBS and would resort to every step including strikes and blockades to protect their political rights against the onslaught of Centre and its allies in Sindh. It may be too late for Centre if it perpetuates its unconstitutional role,” the letter read.

The Sindhi intellectuals demanded that the digital census be closed and an emergency meeting of the CCI called to review the situation and take required steps accordingly.