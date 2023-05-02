SHC dismisses doctors’ plea for regularisation

The Sindh High Court has dismissed a petition of doctors seeking regularisation of their service in government hospitals.

Petitioners Kulsom Kausar and others submitted that they had been appointed on an ad hoc/contractual basis to the health department in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis in 2020. They sought regularisation of their service in Grade BS-17.

The court inquired the petitioners regarding the maintainability of the petition what vested rights they had to seek regularisation and what the law pursuant whereof such a claim was preferred and most importantly how the regularisation of service in BS-17 could be sanctioned in any event in view of the pronouncements of the Supreme Court.

The petitioners’ counsel however remained unable to articulate a cogent response on either count. The court observed that the SC has maintained in its judgment that a post in BS-17 could only be filled through a competitive examination process after an advertisement. It further observed that it was specified that the Sindh government was devoid of any authority to bypass the mandatory requirements, essential to maintain transparency in the process of induction and to ensure merit, and seek recourse through any parallel process.

It said the SC had held that appointments in BS-16 to BS-22 could only be made through the competitive process delineated in the law. Besides, the high court observed, the SC had also held that the high court lacked jurisdiction to revive, amend or alter contracts and there was no vested right to seek regularisation in the absence of any legal and statutory basis for the same, and that temporary employees had no automatic right to be regularised.

The SHC said that it is now a well-settled law that such employees are devoid of any generic entitlement to regularization. The counsel sought to place reliance upon the Regularization of Doctors Appointed on Contract or Ad Hoc Basis Act 2018; however, the court observed that such reliance appears to be manifestly misconceived.

The high court said that the vires of the regularisation of doctors appointed on the contract or an ad-hoc basis act was not under scrutiny before the court. It said no case is set forth to entertain these petitions in the absence of any law to confer any entitlement upon the petitioners to be considered for regularisation.

The court observed that Article 199 of the constitution contemplates the discretionary writ jurisdiction of the high court and the discretion may be exercised in appropriate circumstances.

It remarked that no case has been set forth before the court in the instant matter for invocation of the writ jurisdiction. The court observed that the petition was not maintainable and dismissed the same in limine.