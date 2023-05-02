Shahzaib hits ton to put Pakistan U19s in command

LAHORE: Shahzaib Khan’s century gave Pakistan Under-19s a valuable 215-run first innings lead over Bangladesh Under-19s with three wickets in hand at the close of day two of their four-day match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday.

Pakistan resumed their first innings at the overnight score of 76 for no loss with Shahzaib not out at 39 and Azan Awais at 36. The opening pair added 18 runs to the total before Azan was dismissed for 40 off 104 balls, hitting seven fours.

Shahzaib was joined by another left-hander in Shamyl Hussain and the duo added 78 runs for the second wicket. Shamyl was next to return to the hut, having scored a 58-ball 38, striking five fours and two sixes.

At that moment of the match, Bangladesh bowlers struck back and sent both captain Saad Baig (2, 14b) and Wahaj Riaz (17, 24b, 4x4s) to the pavilion with Pakistan at 207 for four in 65.4 overs.

Shahzaib and Obaid Shahid then added 131 runs for the fifth wicket. During the partnership, left-handed Shahzaib completed his century in the 67th over, which came off 200 balls and included 18 fours and one six. He was finally dismissed for 174 off 323 deliveries, during which he hit 25 fours and four sixes.

At the close of play, Pakistan were 364 for seven in 116 overs, with right-handed Obaid returning undefeated on 62 off 140 balls, hitting seven fours, and Ali Asfand on three off 14 balls.