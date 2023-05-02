Games torch relay to begin from Karachi on 6th

ISLAMABAD: The torch relay for 34th edition of the National Games will start its journey from the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi on May 6 as the organisers in Quetta have finalised its routes in the run up to the event starting from May 22 to 30.

On the same day, torch relay ceremony at Iqra University and later at Sir Syed University has been planned. Following the shifting of the 33rd National Games to Peshawar, Quetta was awarded the 34th edition which is now planned from May 22 following one week delay. The Games were earlier scheduled for May 15.

According to the planned schedule, the torch relay will be transited to Peshawar on May 7 where a dinner will be arranged to welcome the relay. The next day (May 8), the ceremony has also been planned at the PAF Base in Peshawar. Traditional Tonga will take the relay around the city by the KP Sports Directorate and KP Olympic Association.

On May 9, the torch relay will be handed over to Islamabad Olympic Association at Kund River by the KP Olympics Association. May 10 will witness the ceremony at the PSB Sports Complex in Islamabad before handing it over to AJK Sports for its onward journey to Muzaffarabad.

A ceremony is also planned in Muzaffarabad on May 12 to welcome the relay. The relay will then be transited to Lahore. It will be kept at the Olympic House in Lahore for May 12 ceremonies at the Lahore College for Women, at Mayo Garden (By Railways Sports Board), and for the tour of torch relay around the Walled City of Lahore.

Ceremonies are also planned on May 13 in Lahore to welcome the torch relay. These include ceremonies at the IG Police Office in Lahore, by Police Sports Board, a grand ceremony at the Wapda Sports Complex in Lahore, and the ceremony at Akhuwat College.

The Relay will be handed over to Balochistan Olympic Association on May 14 and will be transited to Quetta. From May 15 onward, different ceremonies are planned in Quetta city till start of the Games on May 22.

Meanwhile, all the stakeholders are expected to gather in Quetta during the next two days for venue inspection and to give the final touches to the arrangements.

“All the stakeholders including a delegation from POA, Balochistan Government, and security agencies are to meet in Quetta over the next two days for one final review of the venues and other related arrangements associated with the holding of competition and keeping foolproof security to make the event a real success,” an official told ‘The News’.

“We have been assured by the concerned authorities that all possible measures will be adopted to make the venues, traveling and accommodation safe for all those turning up for the Games,” one of the members organising committee said.

As many as 32 sports are to be contested in the 34th National Games to be held in Balochistan’s capital city of Quetta from May 22-30. Over 3000 athletes are expected to compete in the 9-day Games that will be the first in recent times to be held in Quetta.

The organisers have finalised 32 sports (games) to be contested during the mega event. These include archery, athletics, badminton, baseball, basketball, bodybuilding, boxing, cycling, football, golf, gymnastics, handball, hockey, judo, kabaddi, karate, rugby, rowing, sailing, shooting, squash, softball, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, tug of war, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, wushu, and fencing.