Medvedev squeezes past Shevchenko in Madrid

MADRID: World number three Daniil Medvedev edged out his friend and Russian compatriot Alexander Shevchenko 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 on Monday to reach the Madrid Open fourth round.

The Russian duo enjoyed six years of online gaming sessions together before they eventually met last year, facing off against each other in the Spanish capital for the first time in a thrilling two hour 42 minute clash.

Medvedev, who readily admits he struggles on clay, started slowly but showed his quality to win back-to-back matches in Madrid for the first time. Shevchenko, arriving in fine form, converted his third break point in the first game and then broke again on the way to a 4-0 lead.

However the 22-year-old showed too much impatience in trying to clinch the first set and allowed second seed Medvedev to fight his way back in. Shevchenko passed up two set points at 5-2 and Medvedev broke and consolidated to turn up the pressure on the world number 96.

The qualifier eventually took the first set at the third time of asking when his 27-year-old compatriot shot wide. Medvedev, who struggled to seal points on his serve, put his hand to his ear to goad fans at the Caja Magica, the interaction appearing to energise him.

The 2021 US Open winner survived two break points in the first game of the second set and then broke himself before consolidating for 3-0. Shevchenko saved five break points in the next game but eventually Medvedev triumphed and held to love as he found his rhythm, serving it out to force a third set.

The youngster broke for 2-0 with a drop shot but Medvedev immediately responded in kind, and Shevchenko again could not consolidate after breaking for a 4-2 lead. Medvedev survived three break points to level at 4-4 and with Shevchenko starting to cramp, he conceded a break to leave the second seed serving for the match.