Meeting to finalise National Games arrangements tomorrow

LAHORE: The representatives of all participating units, national federations and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) will move to Quetta on Tuesday (today) to attend a high-level meeting on Wednesday (tomorrow) relating to the 34th National Games slated to be held from May 22-30.

The meeting will be attended by the major actors of the Games Management Committee, Balochistan secretary sports Ishaq Jamali, top officials of the Balochistan Sports Board, the secretary general of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Khalid Mehmood, one representative each from all the participating units, provincial Olympic associations, national federations and all the provincial associations of Balochistan.

The meeting will begin at 3pm on Wednesday. The venues, equipment, team strength and strength of the technical officials will be discussed and the matters will be finalised.

All the representatives will return on May 5. The federations' representatives will also inspect their respective venues and the organisers will be advised to address if there are any issues of equipment or other related things.

The POA venue committee last week held meetings with the organisers at the Quetta’s Corps Headquarters and also inspected the venues which are almost ready for hosting the competitions of the biennial spectacle which Quetta is hosting after 18 years.

It has been learnt that some equipment has been managed by the organisers while Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is providing equipment of athletics and gymnastics. A source said that taekwondo equipment, which is very expensive, is being managed by the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF).

Sources in the organising committee told ‘The News’ that both civil and military officials of Balochistan are eager to hold the Games in the most befitting way. “We are ready and absolutely committed to hosting the Games. It will help boost the soft image of Balochistan,” a source said.

The competitions will be held in 32 disciplines: baseball, football, handball, hockey, kabaddi, rugby, softball, tug-of-war, volleyball, badminton, boxing, fencing, gymnastics, archery, athletics, basketball, bodybuilding, cycling, golf, judo, karate, squash, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, weightlifting, wrestling, wushu, rowing, sailing, shooting and swimming.

Some exhibition matches will be held in canoeing and kayak, futsal, throwball and women cricket which has been included for the first time. In order to avoid any logistics and boarding issues, the organisers have planned to hold the competitions in baseball, football, handball, hockey, kabaddi, rugby, softball, tug-of-war, volleyball, badminton, boxing, fencing and gymnastics before the opening ceremony of the Games which will be held on May 22.

Hockey competitions will begin on May 12 at the Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Hockey Stadium, Quetta. The competitions in six sports disciplines will be held outside Balochistan due to lack of infrastructure and other issues.

Rowing will be hosted by Islamabad, sailing will be held in Karachi, Jhelum will host shooting, while swimming, cycling and judo will be conducted in Lahore. A source told ‘The News’ that the competition in one more discipline is expected to be shifted out of Quetta.

It has also been learnt that some units have already sent some of their teams to Quetta for training. “Yes some teams are here and are undergoing training,” a source from Quetta told 'The News'.

WAPDA and Army also plan to send their contingents well before the start of the competitions in order to give enough time to their athletes to adapt to the conditions. Quetta is at a high altitude and athletes from other parts of the country need some time there before featuring in the event.