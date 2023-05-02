KP to send 436-member contingent to National Games

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is set to field a 436-member contingent in the 34th National Games slated to be held in Quetta from May 22-30.

“Yes we will field a 436-member contingent in 28 disciplines in the Games,” a KP Olympic Association senior official told ‘The News’ on Monday. Like other units, KP’s contingent will also proceed to Quetta in several phases.

“On May 9 our men’s hockey team will proceed. Football, handball and boxing squads will move on May 10. And basketball, volleyball and badminton squads will travel on May 12,” the official said.

He said gymnastics and rugby teams will go on May 13. The main contingent will proceed on May 20 which will carry teams of athletics, basketball, bodybuilding, archery, cycling, golf, judo, karate, squash and table tennis. “This main contingent will carry over 180 athletes,” he said.

“Our contingent comprises 60 percent male and 40 percent female athletes,” he added. He said that they have requested KP government to release Rs50 million as they had planned to hold around two months camp.