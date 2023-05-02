Mohibullah starts his international career today

LAHORE: Pakistan’s talented young boxer Mohibullah will begin his international career when he faces Wang Xiangyang of China in the light welterweight (60kg-63kg) preliminary bout of the World Boxing Championships in Tashkent on Tuesday (today).

The Quetta-born fighter is the only boxer which Pakistan is fielding in the global event. Arshad Hussain, a former Olympian, is accompanying him as a coach. “This is my first international meet and I will put in my best,” Mohibullah, who is commonly known as Mohibullah Jani, told ‘The News’ from Tashkent on Monday. “This will help me get some experience for future,” Mohibullah said.